CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Iyanna Franklin’s mother said the girl was walking near 87th and Aberdeen on her way to school around 8:15 a.m., when a man driving a white vehicle pulled up next to her and started talking to her.

When the teen refused to speak to him, and kept walking straight ahead, the man got out of his car and snuck up behind Iyanna.

“The man came up from behind and grabbed her so hard, aggressively; threw her in the car. She said the door was open. The passenger door was open. He slammed her in the car, closed the door, and he hopped in,” Debbie McPherson said.

Iyanna was able to escape after the man who grabbed her apparently panicked while trying to drive away, and crashed into a pole.

“What saved my daughter’s life, as I can talk right now, is that he was trying to make a U-turn, and he hit a pole. So when he hit a pole, it knocked my daughter so she was able to jump out the car and get away,” McPherson said.

Iyanna was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

McPherson said her daughter was traumatized by the attack, and likely will need immediate counseling. She’s also not sure if Iyanna will go back to school this year.