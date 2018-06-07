CHICAGO (CBS) — A CrossFit gym in Indianapolis has closed after a company spokesman lauded the owner’s decision to cancel a special workout to honor LGBTQ Pride Month.

A note left on the door by the management of CrossFit Infiltrate said it would “no longer operate” at the West 9th Street location, according to WRTV.

The CrossFit spokesman Russell Berger is reportedly out of a job after tweeting: “As someone who personally believes celebrating ‘pride’ is a sin, I’d like to personally encourage #CrossFitInfiltrate for standing by their convictions and refusing to host an @indypride workout.”

The Tweet has been deleted.

Several workers and members left the gym Wednesday after owner Brandon Lowe canceled the workout.

In an email, WRTV reported, Lowe said, “We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility – not pride.”