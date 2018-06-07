CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say surveillance video proves a man killed by officers had a gun.

He was shot in North Kenwood Wednesday night.

Police released the video Thursday afternoon after family members questioned the officer’s story.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.

“That’s not his personality. He wouldn’t even chance his life doing that knowing that he has two very young kids to come home too,” said Tayshia Shaw talking about 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr., the father of her two young girls.

Police say officers were conducting a drug investigation Wednesday night near 47th and Prairie.

Authorities released a video late Thursday afternoon. They say it shows Granton prior to the shooting holding, they say, a semi automatic handgun in his hand.

“The officers pursued. There was an armed confrontation during which the officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect,” said Sergeant Rocco Alioto.

Granton was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it.

Back at the scene, police say they found the aforementioned gun. They say it’s his.

“And I know one thing, he didn’t have no gun on him,” said Shaw.

His family went to police headquarters Thursday because they think there’s more to the story.

“I don’t know what happened or what occurred, but we’ll find out answers and we should get to the bottom of it,” said Beverly Varnado, Granton’s grandmother.

The autopsy results came back Thursday afternoon. Maurice Granton Jr. was shot in the back.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is now investigating his death.

According to sources, Granton was wounded in another incident last week and was uncooperative with police in that investigation.