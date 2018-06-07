CHICAGO (CBS) — Several community leaders, pastors, and parents on the West Side fear the cases of four missing young women might be linked, including one that ended with a teenage girl found dead in a vacant building.

Since March, at least four teenage girls have been reported missing from a 2.5 mile radius in the North Lawndale and East Garfield Park neighborhoods.

Anna Stanislawczyk, 18, was last seen around 5 p.m. on March 16 near Central Park and Fillmore. She is a 5-foot-7 and 100-pound white woman, with red hair and brown eyes.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen on May 25 in front of her home near 16th and Central Park. She is a 5-foot-8 and 115 pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair with red ends. She also has a tattoo of the words “nay nay” on her lower back, and a tattoo of the letter B on the upper left part of her back.

“My daughter was last seen getting in a car with a man in front of my home,” said her mother, Latonya Moore. “I talked to the man that she left with, who threatened me and have since changed his phone number. I also gave detectives his name and last known addresses, and haven’t heard from them since.”

Victoria Garrett, 15, was last seen leaving home on June 3 near Pulaski and Grenshaw. She is a 5-foot-4 and 160 pound black girl, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Another missing teenager, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis, was found dead in a vacant building near Hamlin and Madison on May 11, about two weeks after she went missing from her home less than a mile away in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Rev. Robin Hood, other community activists, and friends and family of the missing girls went to the Ogden District police station on Thursday to demand information about their cases.