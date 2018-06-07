WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman charged in an online murder-for-hire case has pleaded not guilty.

The Daily Herald reports Tina Jones of Des Plaines enter the plea Thursday to four counts of solicitation of murder for hire, two counts of solicitation of murder and a newly filed count of attempted first-degree murder. She appeared in DuPage County Court.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old registered nurse paid a dark web company more than $10,000 in bitcoin to hire someone to kill the wife of a man with whom she was having an affair. She was arrested in April.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)