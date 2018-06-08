CHICAGO (CBS) — Many kids look forward to the last day of school.

But one Englewood student got a special surprise Friday, courtesy of the Chicago Police Department.

30 police officers greeted Alex Valadez when he walked outside.

Alex is the son of a Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty back in 2009.

On Friday there were lots of hugs, smiles and photographs as the officers helped fill the void.

Officer Alejandro Valadez was killed while answering a call of shots fired.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the Chicago Police Department has a duty to step in and help his family when needed.

“It’s important to let his son know we’re proud of his dad and sacrifice his dad made. We have to always let Alex know we’ll never forget and we’ll always be here for his family,” said Johnson.

Several mounted police officers also took part in the big surprise. And Alex got to pet a special horse that was named after his father.