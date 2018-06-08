(CBS) — “It’s not a big motorcycle, just a groovy little motorbike,” the Beach Boys sang in their 1964 song, “Little Honda.”

While the Honda Super Cub may be modest in stature, it’s a giant in terms of sales.

More than 100 million have since been sold globally since first hitting the market in 1958, which Honda says makes it the best-selling motor vehicle of all time.

Now the Super Cub, which was last sold in the U.S. 40 years ago, is returning to these shores next year.

Looking to ride a retro wave on the bike’s 60th anniversary, Honda’s U.S. subsidiary said it’s “continuing the tradition of offering American customers machines that are simultaneously nostalgic and up-to-date.” Honda says the Monkey and Super Cub C125 ABS models will be made available to U.S. customers for the 2019 model year. First unveiled in concept form last September at the Tokyo Motor Show, the models are both closely based on iconic motorcycles from Honda’s past. “With the 2019 Monkey and Super Cub C125, ‘The Power of Nice’ returns’,” a company spokesperson said in news release, referencing the 1960s slogan “You Meet The Nicest People on a Honda,” one of the more renowned ads from the Mad-Men era. Available in October, the Monkey will retail for $3,999 and the Monkey ABS for $4,199. The Super Cub C125 ABS has a “target” price of $3,599 and will be sold in January.

