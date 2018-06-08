CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he will be in Singapore for the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Rodman, who has traveled to North Korea at Kim’s invitation and has appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, said on Twitter that he is willing to provide “whatever support is needed.”
Rodman also tweeted praise for Trump’s deal-making skills.
The U.S.-North Korea summit, which is expected to center on North Korea’s nuclear program, is scheduled for June 12.
CBS News reports, the two leaders have a pretty big gap to close in their negotiations.
Trump continues to say that his goal is to get North Korea to agree to complete denuclearization, and on a quick time-line.