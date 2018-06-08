CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he will be in Singapore for the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman, who has traveled to North Korea at Kim’s invitation and has appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, said on Twitter that he is willing to provide “whatever support is needed.”

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

Rodman also tweeted praise for Trump’s deal-making skills.

To all Americans and the rest of the world I’m honored to call @POTUS a friend. He’s one of the best negotiators of all time and I’m looking forward to him adding to his historic success at the Singapore Summit. #Peace #Love #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #MakeTheWorldGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/3t3VBMSGaL — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

The U.S.-North Korea summit, which is expected to center on North Korea’s nuclear program, is scheduled for June 12.

CBS News reports, the two leaders have a pretty big gap to close in their negotiations.

Trump continues to say that his goal is to get North Korea to agree to complete denuclearization, and on a quick time-line.