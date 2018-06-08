CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was carjacked in a parking lot in the Greektown neighborhood early Friday, when a group of people threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his keys.

Police said the man was returning to his vehicle outside a Walgreens at Halsted and Monroe around 2 a.m., when a group of men walked up, pressed a hard object against his back, and said, “give me the keys or I’ll shoot you.”

The victim gave the robbers his keys, and they fled the scene in his black Chevy Suburban.

Police said the stolen car was recovered shortly before 4 a.m. near 75th and Stewart on the South Side. Investigators were reviewing video footage from a Chicago Police Department pod camera located a block away.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.