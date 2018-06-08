CHICAGO (CBS) — A female passenger was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m., near the intersection of North and Humboldt avenues.

The passenger of a Toyota Camry was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver and another passenger of the Camry also were taken to hospitals, but police did not provide any information on their conditions.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. That person’s condition was described only as “stable.”

Further details were not available Friday morning.