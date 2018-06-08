CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elgin man will spend ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after police say he punched his ex-girlfriend during an argument.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says James Williams, 39, was convicted of three counts of aggravated battery.

Officials say on March 13, Williams and his ex-girlfriend were in the lobby of an Elgin hotel. The two got into an argument and that’s when police say Williams punched her in the face.

The woman suffered a split lip and black eye.

Williams was out on bond for two unrelated domestic battery offenses at the time of the incident, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Williams has a record of prior felony convictions including attempted murder and aggravated battery.