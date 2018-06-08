CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was killed Thursday night, when a car rear-ended his motorcycle as he was riding in the Edgebrook neighborhood, sending him flying into a tree.

Steven Lajin was riding his motorcycle west on Devon Avenue a couple blocks west of the Edens Expressway, when a small black vehicle rear-ended him.

Witnesses told police Lajin was thrown from his motorcycle, and his body hit a tree. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver who rear-ended Lajin fled the scene after the crash.

No one was in custody Friday morning. The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.