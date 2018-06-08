President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House June 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Canada to attend the G7 summit before heading to Singapore on Saturday for a planned U.S.-North Korea summit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Only two weeks after suggesting NFL players who have protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem should be deported, President Trump on Friday said he wants to ask those same athletes to recommend people who should be pardoned.

“I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people who were unfairly treated,” Trump said at the White House Friday.

The president said that “instead of talk,” he is going to ask protesting players to suggest “people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system.” The president said football players have “seen a lot of abuse” and “a lot of unfairness” and that he wants their input on his use of this executive power.

Trump said he would consider pardoning or commuting the sentences of the people recommended by the same athletes he repeatedly has insulted.

Two weeks ago, Trump praised NFL owners for doing the “right thing” by requiring players and staff to stand during the national anthem if they are on the field. He also suggested those who don’t stand maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”

“You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News on May 24.

The president also previously has said players who kneel during the anthem should be fired.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” he said at a rally in Alabama last September.

Earlier this week, the president cancelled a White House visit by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, after learning most of the players would not attend. The president blamed a disagreement over the anthem.

“They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement.

However, no Eagles players kneeled during the anthem last season, a fact former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith pointed out on Twitter, calling Trump’s decision to cancel the Eagles’ visit “a cowardly act.”

If you are going to tweet…tweet facts…no one on the Eagles took a knee last season………. https://t.co/7aiTuvVKe8 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)