CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says six cases of Salmonella have reported in Illinois. IDPH officials say it’s part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak related to pre-cut melons, including fruit salads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 60 cases reported in five states, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

IDPH Director Nirav Shah, M.D., J.D. stated in a press release, “The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people not to eat pre-cut melon purchased from any Walmart store in Illinois, or any of the other affected states, at this time. If you have recently purchased pre-cut melon from Walmart, throw it out. If you have recently eaten pre-cut melon from a Walmart store and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps, contact your health care provider.”

Officials say the Illinois Salmonella cases linked to pre-cut melon affected people ages 23 to 87. Salmonella cases have been reported in all regions of the state.

Health officials recommend people throw away any pre-cut melon from Walmart stores anywhere in Illinois and say additional grocery stores may be added as the investigation continues.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the source of Salmonella.

The pre-cut melons have been removed from Walmart store shelves in Illinois.

Health officials say only pre-cut melons have been linked at this time and recommend consumers buy whole melons.

The CDC says there have been more hospitalizations with this outbreak than usual.

IDPH officials say it’s important to remember food safety measures, including washing the fruit before cutting, wash hands and utensils, and don’t let fruits and vegetables come in contact with raw meat.