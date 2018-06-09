CHICAGO (CBS) — The Evanston Police Department took 32 guns off the streets through the Gun Buyback event in partnership with Moms Demand Action.

At the Christ Temple MB Church, authorities took in six long guns, and 26 handguns.

32 guns taken in today at EPD Gun Buyback pic.twitter.com/QNFKOeMxZ8 — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) June 9, 2018

In a release, the police department said it “would like to thank Reverend Kenneth Cherry of Christ Temple MB Church for hosting the event. Evanston Police would also like to recognize the efforts of Traci Kurtzer and Nina Kavin of Moms Demand Action along with Carolyn Murray in making the Gun Buyback possible. Evanston Police would also like to thank the citizens that turned in their guns.”