CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain from Friday evening into Saturday morning is causing headaches for suburban residents waking up to flooded streets.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more from the CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab.

Several streets have been closed in north suburban Wheeling. There have been several calls for assistance for cars stuck in streets with high water.

Authorities are urging people to take precautions and not to avoid barricades put up to prevent cars from going into flooded streets.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes and other roads to drive on if their areas are blocked.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a flood advisory for the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines.