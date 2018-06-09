CHICAGO (CBS) — Bernard Graham, who is wanted in connection with the shooting of an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent in Gary, Indiana is now in federal custody.

According to the Department of Justice, the 25-year-old surrendered to authorities at 12:15 on Saturday afternoon.

Graham was wanted for his role in a deadly shooting on Thursday that left one suspect dead and an ATF agent injured.

That agent remains in stable condition.

Blake King, 19, of Chicago and Graham, age 25, of Calumet City were charged Friday with forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with ATF agents.

A third suspect has yet to be charged.

