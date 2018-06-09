Filed Under:blues, Chicago Blues Festival, Mavis Staples, Millennium Park, music

CHICAGO (CBS) — Guitarist Jimmy Johnson paid tribute to Chicago blues icon Magic Sam at the opening night of the 35th annual Chicago Blues Festival.

On Saturday night, there will be a tribute to Little Walter featuring Billy Branch, Corky Siegel, Rick Estrin, Sugar Blue, Magic Dick and the Sons of the Blues featuring Billy Flynn.

j Chicago Blues Festival In Full Swing

Jontavious Willis playing on the Front Porch Stage.

The festival continues through Sunday night when the legendary Mavis Staples will close out the event.

Visit the Chicago Blues Festival website for more information on events and performance schedules.

