CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a father of two who was shot and killed by Chicago police is demanding answers.

Maurice Granton Jr. was shot multiple times in the back in the Bronzeville neighborhood this week.

Police say he pulled out a gun during a foot chase.

His family wants to see the officer’s body cam footage.

They say if the CPD can post a photo of a gun they say was recovered from the scene on Twitter, then they can release the video.

“If they’re going to release evidence as freely and make it accessible to the public via Twitter, then we demand full transparency,” said Granton family attorney Antonio Romanucci. “And we want the body cam.

Granton’s family said he was turning his life around because he had two young children to take care of.