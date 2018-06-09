CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is critically injured in a house explosion in East Chicago.
Investigators are trying to determine how and why it happened.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story with the details and the damage.
A neighbor said he was startled around 9:30 Saturday morning, expecting to see some sort of crash scene.
Instead he saw a fire next door.
Firefighters smothered heat and flames from a house explosion on 139th and Evergreen Street.
Water helped to put out hot spots. Neighbors said first responders asked several people in the area to evacuate for a time. They said it was out of caution due to a natural gas explosion.
Firefighters are not confirming that at this time. One man was injured in the blast. Neighbors said he was a worker fixing the property.
The man living next door described the explosion.
“At first I thought a car had crashed into the house,” said Eric Glover. “I ran out of the house to see what was going on and I seen flames. I grabbed my daughter and my cousin and called the police.”
There is no update on the medical condition on the injured worker.
Firefighters continue their ongoing investigation.