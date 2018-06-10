CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting on the far South Side sends a 12-year-old child to the hospital.

Police are now looking for suspects.

Shots rang out Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of East 130th Street. Investigators searched the street looking for evidence.

Police said the 12-year-old was hit in the leg. Authorities said he was not the intended target.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time that violence has shattered their sense of security.

“It’s truly scary. It terrifies me because my grandkids were playing and they walked into the house five seconds before we heard the shots go off,” saide Karen Husband.

Police talked to other neighborhors in a nearby apartment building but found nothing.

The young boy who was hit is in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.