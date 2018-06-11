CHICAGO (CBS)–A bomb threat found aboard a United Airlines flight en route to Chicago from Rome Monday has caused the airline to divert the flight to Ireland.

United flight UA971 departed Rome around 10:30 a.m. local time, and was scheduled to land at Chicago O’Hare International Airport around 2 p.m.

The plane had been in flight for about four hours when a “potential security concern” caused pilots to divert the flight to Shannon Airport, on the western side of the country, according to United officials.

Pilots diverted the plane after discovering the written threat, CBS News reports. Irish police are interviewing passengers and crew and the plane will be swept for explosives.

CBS News reports the Boeing 767-300 had 118 people on board (107 passengers, eight flight attendants and three pilots), as it was flying between Rome and Chicago O’Hare.

Because the police are still questioning people on the flight, United expects the passengers will have to stay the night in Ireland and return to Chicago tomorrow.