CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are hoping surveillance video helps them catch a mugger who knocked a woman to the ground and stole her purse earlier this month in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

It happened around 3 p.m. on June 2 at the intersection of 26th and Stewart.

A man in a black hoodie walked up behind a woman and grabbed her purse. As the two struggled over the purse, the woman was thrown to the ground. The robber threw her with such force, she lost one of her shoes.

The suspect then ran off and hopped in a silver sedan with a rear spoiler, possibly a Chevy Cobalt.

A man who saw the aftermath of the violent robbery said he was outraged. He said the attack has unnerved the entire neighborhood.

“I felt really bad for the lady. I mean, that shouldn’t have happened in this neighborhood. We really rarely have any crime here,” the witness said. “She was very distraught after what happened, and hopefully they catch the people that did this.”

The woman was treated at the hospital after the attack. Police have not provided any details on the extent of her injuries.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8227.