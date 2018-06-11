SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (AP)– Authorities say a northern Illinois man fatally shot a relative before turning the gun on himself in a town about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.

South Beloit police say the shootings, which occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, claimed the lives of a man in his 30’s and a 64-year-old man. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police responding to the scene said the younger man left a home and walked into a nearby wooded area with a gun pointed at his head.

He discharged two shots, then came out of the woods and shot himself in the head.

The older man was found dead in a tent with two young children. The children were not harmed.

The relationship between the two men wasn’t immediately clear.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)