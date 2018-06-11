AURORA, Ill. (AP)–An apparent gang-related shooting at a child’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb left seven people wounded, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday in Aurora.

Police say the suspected shooters arrived on bikes or on foot and fired multiple shots before fleeing the party early Sunday. Someone at the party returned fire, according to police.

Two women and five men were shot, including one listed in critical condition.

The wounded ranged in age from 21 to 30. Police say six people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and a seventh was taken to a hospital by a relative.

