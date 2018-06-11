CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in north suburban Antioch Saturday night.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling somewhere in the area near West Grass Lake Road and North Subset Drive June 9 sometime around 9:30 p.m.

The man who was killed was being identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office Monday.

The man was found critically-injured on the north shoulder of Grass Lake Road. He was pronounced dead after arriving at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene in a Suzuki Vitara or a Suzuki Sidekick. Investigators are working to determine the year and color of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.