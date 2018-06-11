CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while standing on a CTA Red Line platform Monday afternoon on the South Side.

Police said the 30-year-old man was standing on the Garfield Red Line platform around 2 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where his condition was stabilized.

Southbound Red Line trains were halted at the Garfield stop, and northbound trains were bypassing that station while police investigated. The CTA advised Red Line riders to use the Green Line or #29 State buses instead.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of 2:35 p.m. Area Central detectives were investigating.