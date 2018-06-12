CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police broke down the door of a first-story apartment before realizing they were raiding the wrong home.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports there were three siblings inside the home, ages 19 to 20, at the time of the raid. All three of them were placed in handcuffs.

The incident happened on 51st and Wentworth in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood.

“I was home when police busted through the door saying ‘Who in here? Who in here?’” stated 20-year-old Janelle Island. Island says she was inside the home with her two brothers when police busted through their door.

“When they told me to come out, they told me to put my hands behind my back and put handcuffs on me,” said Island.

“They need to get the right, correct address before they really do a raid. They really need to investigate everything before they come to a house,” stated Janelle Island’s mother, Terricky Pender.

The raid happened around 2 p.m. at the first floor apartment at the home in the 5200 block of South Wells.

The front door was damaged and the family says police rummaged through a lot of their belongings.

Police say they went to the address listed on their warrant.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement saying, “CPD takes this very seriously and the department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the raid, including the accuracy and reliability of information provided to officers. We deeply regret the hardship caused to homeowners and have expedited the claims process to properly secure the home.”

This is a developing story.