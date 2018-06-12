CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson has unveiled a new tool for parents and students in the wake of the school sex abuse scandal.

A recent Chicago Tribune investigation found, over a period of 10 years years, police investigated 523 reports of rape or sexual abuse at city schools. The report also found CPS failed to protect abused students in more than 100 cases.

On Monday, the district launched a new website, cps.edu/protectingstudents. Jakson said the website will provide updates over the summer on the CPS plan of action.

“It’s important for me that you have insight into the work we’re doing and we will continue to update your page as we carry out our plan to protect your children,” Jackson said.

Meantime, Chicago Board of Education president Frank Clark said the district’s inspector general should review all sexual abuse allegations dating back to 2000. Moving the investigation from the district’s Law Department to the inspector general would require a board vote, expected later this month.

CPS already had announced it would re-check the background checks of all employees, and retrain workers on their obligations to report any physical or sexual abuse of children.

The district also has hired attorney Maggie Hickey, the former Illinois Executive Inspector General, to conduct a thorough review of the district’s response to sexual violence.

CPS officials have asked anyone who witnesses possible abuse to contact the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services at 1-800-25-ABUSE.