CHICAGO (CBS)–Police on Chicago’s Southwest Side are searching for a man who kidnapped an 11-year-old girl Monday afternoon in broad daylight.

She was walking home from school sometime between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 55th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood when the man got out of his van, grabbed her and put her inside the vehicle, according to a community alert from police.

The abductor drove her around for about an hour before the the girl managed to escape from his gray and white-colored minivan, police said.

It’s unclear how she escaped, but police said she was unharmed.

The offender was described as a Hispanic male between 50 and 60 years-old, with short black and gray hair, a mustache and brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing black clothing.

The kidnapping prompted police to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and to walk in groups instead of alone.