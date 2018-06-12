CHICAGO (CBS)–Three family members injured in a porch collapse in north suburban Highland Park last month are suing the property owner of the apartment complex.

Robert and Joellen Powell and their 19-year-old daughter Claire were standing on a second-story balcony together on May 26 when the wooden bottom fell through, according to an announcement Tuesday from personal injury law firm Corboy & Demetrio.

All three suffered various fractures of the skull, torso or ankle, according to the lawsuit.

The law firm is representing the family in a negligence lawsuit seeking “unspecified damages in excess of $50,000 against the property owner, Alex Tenuta of Highland Park,” according to a statement from Corboy & Demetrio.

The porches were built in 1999. The section of the porch that collapsed measured about 8 feet by 10 feet.

Attorneys for the Powells blame the collapse on rotting wooden beams and poor drainage.

Tenuta declined to comment.