CHICAGO (CBS) — Newly released police body camera video shows what happened in a Near West Side apartment during a tense hostage standoff two months ago, which ended when police shot the suspect.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released several videos showing police officers pleading with 19-year-old Marcos Malvais for several minutes on the evening of April 11 at a woman’s home at Hoyne and Washington.

Police said Malvais had broken into the woman’s house and held her at gunpoint.

In one video from the standoff, a man is seen dragging a 23-year-old woman into a bedroom. Then a single shot is heard.

Police said Malvais shot the woman in her arm.

Then, when a police sergeant responded, Malvais pointed his weapon at the officer, who shot Malvais in his stomach.

Numerous officers can be seen approaching the shooting with their weapons drawn, before the suspect is subdued and taken into custody, largely off camera. Police said his gun also was recovered at the scene.

During the chaos, the woman – off camera – was able to run from the basement to the safety of an upper floor.

The woman was expected to recover from her injuries.

Malvais was charged with felony attempted murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault of a peace officer.