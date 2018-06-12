Ryan Mayer

The video of the pizza rat took the Internet by storm a few years ago, so much so that Pizza Rats was one of the potential names included by the Staten Island Yankees in their fan vote for a new team name in 2016. Fans of course, made sure to honor the hungry rodent, making it the winner of the fan vote contest. It took two years, but the Staten Island Yankees have announced that they will hold up their end of the bargain and rebrand the team the “Pizza Rats” for games this season.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: SI YANKS ➡️ STATEN ISLAND PIZZA RATS on Saturday night home games this season 🍕 🐀 Visit https://t.co/YMn5c29QA8 to place your order! #SIPizzaRats #JoinThePack pic.twitter.com/us7rLfRa8F — StatenIslandYankees (@SIYanks) June 11, 2018

Now, before you get too excited, the rebrand will only be for Saturday home games during the season of which, there are five: June 23rd, July 7th, July 14th, July 21st and August 4th. Still, that’s five nights where you get to see the team wear this sweet gear. As an added bonus, any hats that are ordered from the pizzaratsbaseball.com website apparently comes in an actual pizza box with crushed red pepper and parmesan cheese.

BREAKING: The Yankees are rebranding as the PIZZA RATS!!! 🍕🐀 New Yorkers voted overwhelming to rename the Staten Island Yankees the Pizza Rats! BONUS: Every cap ordered at https://t.co/6YFdOKBLZM is delivered to you in a Pizza Box with crushed red pepper and parmesan cheese!! pic.twitter.com/ZJ0tVQvGQv — Brandiose (@Brandiose) June 11, 2018

Not quite sure why you’d need crushed red pepper and parmesan cheese with a hat, but hey, who are we to argue with a promotion that honors the heroic pizza rat.