CHICAGO (CBS)–Vacations should be an outlet to recharge from the rigors of daily life, but the ever-present attachment to mobile devices and easy access to wifi makes it harder than ever to disconnect from the workplace.

The constant pressure to be plugged in is prompting more Americans to take a different route and put their health first when planning their next getaway. An increasing number of U.S. vacationers are opting to take a break from the traditional “see-all and do-all vacation” by choosing to take a wellness trip.

With 25 percent of travelers planning to take a trip focused on improving their health this year, wellness tourism is on the rise, according to travel planning site TripAdvisor.

International and domestic wellness tourism accounted for $563 billion in 2015–up 14 percent from 2013. Zen-seeking travelers are expected to pour up to $808 billion into the economy by 2020, according to According to the Global Wellness Institute,

Travelers looking for the perfect peaceful getaway can consult this list of the top five wellness destinations in the U.S., according to statistics from TripAdvisor.

With the most options for yoga and meditation retreats and self-care activities set against picturesque scenery, Arizona, California and Florida dominate TripAdvisor’s list.

Sedona, Arizona

Sedona is a true oasis, a wellness-seeker’s paradise in the middle of the Arizona desert, where travelers will find resorts and spas, canyons and red rock formations. Bell Rock and Oak Creek Canyon are great hiking spots, and the dramatic architecture of the Chapel of the Holy Cross is a religious experience in itself.

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Hawley is home to a number of notable lakes, making it a peaceful summer leisure destination for reflection. Whether yogis are looking to connect with nature on a horseback riding trail or book luxurious treatments at The Lodge at Woodloch Spa, a wellness trip to Hawley will leave them feeling at ease.

Ojai, California

Nestled in a picturesque valley northwest of Los Angeles, Ojai is brimming with small town charm and creativity. Travelers can get lost in locally owned boutiques and explore outdoor trails with horseback riding, mountain biking, rock climbing and hiking. Surrounded by scenic hills and aromatic orchards, Ojai is a perfect place for a rejuvenating retreat.

Amelia Island, Florida

Amelia Island is a timeless destination known for pristine nature, uncrowded beaches and outstanding spas and restaurants. Travelers can choose to unwind seaside – with a kayak excursion or beachside horseback ride – or by finding the freshest, healthiest ingredients at the local Farmer’s Market.

Calistoga, California

This renowned spa retreat is built around natural springs in the middle of wine country. Area resorts began promoting geo-thermal water and mud baths more than 150 years ago. Travelers seeking a pathway to wellness can also hike picturesque trails at Bothe-Napa State Park or the Petrified Forest and then reward themselves by tasting the local flavors of nearby Napa.