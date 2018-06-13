(CNN) — Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.

Gambino, the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, showed up Monday for Chance’s Open Mike event for high school students.

A tweeted video of the event shows Chance on stage talking to an audience of youth gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

“My next guest needs no introduction,” Chance says before the opening of Gambino’s hit song “This Is America.”

Attendees rushed the stage as Gambino appeared and began dancing and rapping.

Chance the Rapper and Gambino are longtime friends.

Gambino has been riding high with his hit single that spurred a viral video.

