CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst Police say they are searching the area of North Avenue and Larch Street after a suspect escaped from police custody.

The suspect is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. Police say he is wearing a yellow t-shirt and red pants and may be handcuffs.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story.