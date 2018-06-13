Filed Under:Local TV, NBA, Offbeat, Taco Bell, talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What’s better than a taco? How about a FREE taco?

Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations (one per customer).

It’s all part of its “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion that stated if the road team in the NBA Finals won Games 1-3 of the series, fans would be able to pick up a free taco at their local stores.

Since the Golden State Warriors stole Game 3, Taco Bell is letting you “steal a taco.”

Find a participating location near you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch