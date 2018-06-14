Filed Under:chicago fathers day, fathers day chicago things to do, Portillo's, Portillos fathers day, portillos free dessert

CHICAGO (CBS)–One of Chicago’s top hot dog chains, Portillo’s, is treating dads to dessert this Sunday.

Portillo’s will appeal to dad’s sweet tooth all day June 17 by offering a free dessert (think chocolate cake shakes, strawberry shortcake and lemon cake) to customers who purchase a regular entree.

If dad is a homebody, online delivery orders will get a $5 discount all day, letting dad enjoy hot dogs, Italian beef and other Chicago-style favorites without leaving the house.

The Oakbrook-based restaurant chain includes 53 nationwide locations.

 

 

