BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two tractor trailers in Arkansas left the roadway covered in Fireball whiskey and shut down an interstate for several hours Thursday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 west in Pulaski County.
A tweet from the department showed bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey along the highway
Pulaski Co: A section of I-40 has been closed due to an accident. https://t.co/eUiW0xLItg for information. #artraffic #CNAtraffic
