CHICAGO (CBS)–A man reportedly touched himself inappropriately on a CTA Brown Line train last month.

Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday about the incident, which occurred May 8 around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video taken from the train confirms a woman’s report that the man moved from car to car before standing in the aisle next to the victim as he touched himself, police said.

He is seen getting off the train at the Francisco stop.

The suspect is white and has a full beard and shoulder-length brown hair. He is between 25 and 35-years-old.

In the video, he is wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.