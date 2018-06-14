CHICAGO (CBS) — Testimony began in the wrongful death lawsuit of Quintonio LeGrier on Thursday. A Chicago Police officer killed LeGrier and Bettie Jones on Chicago’s West side the day after Christmas in 2015.

The city released the tapes late Thursday afternoon. CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has been going through the tapes.

“There’s a lot of good police officers and there’s a few bad apples,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel answered questions about what is being called the “code of silence” in the Chicago Police Department regarding this case.

“And then there’s a knee-jerk reaction to protect a colleague, rather than accept the standards that we’re all trained to uphold,” Emanuel stated, answering questions of a police cover up in the LeGrier/Jones shooting.

“It’s the job of the street deputy to get to facts of the case, but scrutiny is going to happen with any police-involved shooting. The job of the street deputy is not to protect from scrutiny. We know that is going to occur,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Later Johnson seemed to suggest there is no code of silence.

“What I will say to you is this,” stated Johnson. “I’ve been a cop now for about 30 years. I’ve never heard police officers talking about, in my experience, a code of silence. In my experience, I don’t know any police officers being trained on a code of silence.”

A jury was seated in a civil suit filed on behalf of the family of Quintonio LeGrier Thursday.

The family of Bettie Jones settled with the city last week for $16 million.