CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman from Chicago is facing several criminal charges, after allegedly striking a toddler, his grandmother, and his uncle with her car during a domestic dispute in north suburban Waukegan.

Tuesday evening, Waukegan police responded to reports of a fight at a home in the 500 block of Helmholz Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned Zaria Greenlee had been in an argument with another woman in her 20s, and then got into her GMC Envoy and started driving recklessly. Police said Greenlee struck a fence, and hit the other woman’s 2-year-old son and his grandmother, who was holding him at the time. She also allegedly hit the boy’s uncle before trying to flee the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital to be treated for internal injuries. His condition was not available. Police said the boy’s grandmother and uncle were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Greenlee was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child, two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, two counts of battery, one count of reckless driving, and one count of driving on an expired license.

Police did not say how Greenlee knows the boy and and his family, but described the argument as a domestic incident.