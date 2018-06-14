CBS (CHICAGO)–Dreams of summering on Lake Michigan in a yacht could be within reach thanks to a Chicago timeshare company for boat lovers.

Decked out in his flip flops and tropical-patterned swim trunks, Chicago resident Gary Maus is spending the summer on a 45-foot yacht worth $375,000—but he’s not paying even a fraction of the price of a new boat.

As a member of boat-sharing club SailTime, Maus enjoys Chicago’s fleeting maritime season without shelling out the big bucks for his own luxury boat. CBS 2’s Mai Martinez caught up with Mau at Burnham Harbor Thursday afternoon where he took his rental out for a spin on the crystal summertime waters.

It’s amazing—there is no winterization. I show up on May 1, the boat’s in the harbor, gassed and ready to go. And then on October 1, it’s pulled out and put away, and I don’t do anything. I just come down here and sail on it.”

Boat-share members can buy packages for anywhere between $3,700 and $12,000, according to Ryan Remsing of SailTime Chicago.

“It all depends on what boat you want to be on and how much you want to go sailing,” Remsing said.

The company offers a fleet of seven boats, and members are guaranteed a certain amount of time on the boat each month.

Packages allow for three or seven sails per month between May 1 and Oct. 15.

Boaters can head out in the morning or evening—between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and 10 a.m.

SailTime says it’s the largest boat-sharing company in the world, with 30 locations in the U.S.