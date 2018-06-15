CHICAGO (CBS) — Do you recognize the man in the photos on this Chicago Police Department flyer?

Investigators say he punched a female senior citizen on a Howard-bound Red Line train near the Jarvis station on Thursday, causing a serious eye injury.

“We learned today that our victim may lose her eyesight as a result,” Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Friday afternoon.

CPD needs assistance in unspeakable attack on a senior citizen. Around noon Thurs, a man brutally attacked a woman aboard a train to Evanston. We learned today that our victim may lose her eyesight as a result. If you recognize this man, pls send info to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/cngEODmnT6 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 15, 2018

Police said the woman was on her way home to Evanston at the time.

CTA surveillance images show the man cocking his fist as the woman is sitting on a seat, reading a Kindle. The attacker was dressed in jeans, a blue T-shirt with the word Illinois in script lettering, and brown shoes with a white upper heel. He was carrying a black backpack.

CTA Attack 2 Surveillance images of a man who punched a female senior citizen on a Red Line train on June 14, 2018. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police described him as an African American man, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, 160 to 180 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to tipsoft.com or cpdtip.com.