CHICAGO (CBS)–Governor Rauner’s office Friday announced $16 million in grants for agriculture programs and the nearly 100 county fairs across the state.

The funding will also support soil and water districts and extension services offered by the University of Illinois, according to the governor’s office.

“These three entities provide services that are vital for the future of Illinois agriculture,” Rauner said. “From protecting our farmland for future generations to fostering agriculture careers and educating consumers, these organizations support Illinois agriculture, the backbone of our state’s economy.”

More than $54,000 will be allocated to operational needs at each of the 92 annual county fairs across the state.

County fairs are common in rural parts of Illinois. They are a huge revenue driver for the state, which rakes in about $90 million annually from fair proceeds.

In addition to providing entertainment, county fairs provide an outlet for youth to engage in Illinois agriculture, the governor’s office said.