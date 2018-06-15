CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a woman and her two children, who were reported missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said 31-year-old Latonya Barnett and her 1-year-old son, Demateo Brewer, were last seen on Sunday in the 4000 block of West Division Street. She also might be with her 8-year-old daughter, Jasyah Wilson.

The three might be traveling in a red 2000 Mercury Mountaineer, with Illinois license plate AN75600.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Area North special victims unit at 312-744-8266.