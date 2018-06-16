CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect for Chicago and Cook County through Monday at 7:00 p.m.
The collar counties and other parts of Illinois are under a heat advisory until midnight.
Heat is the number one weather-related killer. There will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temps, with little relief at night through Monday.
The heat warning was issued because there will be three consecutive days with a 100-104 degree index.
In the city, the urban heat island effect and a lack of air conditioning can put people at risk.
During a heat wave, the elderly and poor are at higher risk.
Stay hydrated and check on neighbors. Heat has a cumulative effect on the body.
Anyone without air conditioning should visit a cooling center, store or library to spend some time cooling down.