CHICAGO (CBS) — If you want to bring your grilling game into high gear, there are tasty tricks to make your meat flavorful and easy to prepare.

Duce Raymond of Sweet Baby Ray’s joins CBS 2’s Ed Curran in the studio to discuss different and delicious options to enhance your barbecue brisket, ribs and other items.

And understanding the difference between grilling and smoking.

“Smoking is low and slow, about 225 degrees,” said Raymond. “Grilling is hot and fast.”

There’s a way to use both methods and it’s important to coat the meat with a rub on both sides.

Visit Sweet Baby Ray’s website for more information, grilling and smoking tips as well as catering locations.