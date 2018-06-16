CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking ends in dramatic fashion after the passenger in the car fights back.

“I just grabbed him by the neck,” said Abraham Vanegas. “And then he turned and we hit the wall.”

Vanegas was texting in the back seat of his car in his family’s SUV when they were parked at a 7-11 Friday night near Kimball and Irving Park.

That’s when a man jumped in and tried to take off with the car.

Thanks to Abraham’s choking efforts, the would-be thief crashed into a storefront.

No one was hurt but the suspect was able to run away.