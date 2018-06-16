Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, MLB

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Detroit’s two-run eighth, helping the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 16: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning on June 16, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Castellanos hit a three-run drive in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth.

It was his first multihomer game since Aug. 22 against the Yankees and No. 4 for his career.

The Tigers blew a 5-0 lead but recovered in time to improve to 7-1 against the lowly White Sox this year.

Buck Farmer (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Charlie Tilson drove in two runs for Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Kevan Smith had two hits and scored a run.

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 16: Charlie Tilson #22 of the Chicago White Sox is forced out at first base by Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning on June 16, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

